Andy Lee reveals what went down when Fury and Joshua shared a room

Andy Lee revealed it was a case of silence was golden when Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury shared the same space this week.

Fans got excited when they seen a photo of the pair alongside Francis Ngannou, Cristiano Ronaldo, and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh.

People online queried whether a possible bout between the pair had been discussed or if either had tried to start some verbals.

Limerick’s Lee – who will be in Joseph Parker’s corner when he fight Zhilei Zhang on the Joshua-Ngannou undercard – was present and when speaking to IFL TV revealed proceedings were more than cordial.

Indeed, according to the former middleweight champion of the world and current trainer of Paddy Donovan the heavyweights never said a word to each other.

“They actually never said a word to each other, which was interesting,” said Lee.

“We were walking shoulder to shoulder at one stage – me, Joe, Joshua and Tyson, but it just never happened.”

The last man to hold the Irish heavyweight title, Fury wasn’t quiet for the duration of the meeting, however. The WBC world champion let former foe Ngannou have it.

“Anthony Joshua was on one side, Tyson [Fury] was here. But Ngannou came in and Tyson pulled him up straight away. ‘Hey you,’ he said, ‘you’ve been talking about me in interviews saying I’m a coward. You called me a yellow belly.’

“But Ngannou, in fairness, was quite calm and cool, and said ‘I didn’t say that.’ Fury said, ‘You did! You’re saying you won the fight. I beat you,” Lee added.

“What does your record say? “You take care of your man (Joshua) and I’ll take care of my man (Usyk) and I’ll give it to you again.”

“He put it on him for a bit,” Lee continues. “But it was interesting, and it was good. But like you said, when we were there Tyson said it was all a bit weird us being here together. There was Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren… Anthony Joshua was right beside him. It’s a good way to be, I said.

“It wasn’t a massive room, there was twenty-odd fighters in the room… All these big egos and big men.

“But that’s the way it should be. Let the fight be the fight. And like Tyson said, they’re all getting well paid, aren’t they? So it’s a good thing for boxing.

“I was chatting with Tyson at the time, and there was Ngannou. I had a bottle of water, [Joseph Parker’s] water, I wouldn’t let Joe’s water out of my hand, but I said ‘Here, Joe, you better hold this’. I was worried about Tyson and his eye.

“Nothing came of it,” Lee added with a laugh. “Tyson probably had to do that, you know, because he wouldn’t be able to live with himself unless he pulled him up for saying what he said. I respected him for doing it.

“But I respected Ngannou. It wasn’t like he sh*t himself or backed down or apologised. He just stood his ground.”