Lights Camera Action – The Carty Party is heading to Netflix 

The revolution will be streamed!

Thomas Carty is set to follow in some famous footsteps and become the subject of a Netflix documentary.

The fast-rising heavyweight, who fights for the first time this year in Mayo on St Patrick’s Day, will see himself alongside the likes of Michael Jordan and David Beckham in the ‘sporting documentaries’ section of the streaming platform.

Fighter 365 have been following Carty’s progress since early in his career and documenting his progress.

A large chunk of what is a fledgling heavyweight innings will feature in a documentary that has been snapped up by Netflix.

Details as to when the documentary will air are still unknown with both Carty and Fighter 365 just hinting ‘coming soon’.

It’s another massive boost for the Dubliner, whose profile has grown at a much faster rate than the majority of boxers.

As an undefeated Matchroom aligned BUI Celtic champion, the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter hasn’t put a foot wrong in the ring and outside of it he is excelling too, building a his brand to the extent he documentary worthy.