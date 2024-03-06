Marvelous Martin McDonagh moves to within two wins of an Olympic spot

Martin McDonagh moved to within two wins of a place on the plane to Paris.

The super heavyweight secured a last 16 Olympic Qualifiers spot thanks to a brilliant display in Italy today.

The Crumlin fighter followed up his win over the well-schooled and experienced Ferely Ali Feliz with victory Turkey’s Yusuf Acik.

McDonagh had too much by way of skill, speed and size for Acik, a fighter who has shared the ring with the likes of Chevan Clarke and the Andy Lee-trained Joseph Parker across a long amateur career, and came away with a unanimous points win, winning every round on every judge’s scorecard.

Amazing the victory is only McDonagh’s second at Elite international level. In fact, the fighter who won Under-22, Novice, Senior and Elite national titles in his first year of boxing is competing in his first major international tournament.

The 21-year-old has taken every step up, up to this point in his stride and will have to master another leap up the ladder when fights for a place in the quarter-finals. Next up for Team Ireland’s big man is Toyko Olympian, Danis Latypov, the Russian who fights for Bahrain.

LIVE: Martin McDonagh (Ireland) v Yusuf Acik (Turkey) – World Olympic qualifier, 92+kg, round of 32 https://t.co/VJYl2lNqGU — Neil Loughran (@neil_loughran) March 6, 2024

McDonagh was the only Irish fighter in action today and is the first to reach the round of 16. Aidan Walsh, Jude Gallagher, Grainne Walsh, Kelyn Cassidy and Daina Moorehouse will all hope to follow suit over the coming days.

1st Olympic World Qualifier Team:

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin

Photo Credit – The Boxers Photographer