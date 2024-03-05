Angry Cameron reveals Katie Taylor will have a ‘keep busy’ fight next

An angry Chantelle Cameron claims Katie Taylor will take a ‘keep busy’ fight in May, putting the trilogy on the long finger.

Matchroom have the 3Arena booked for May 25 for the Irish Icon’s next bout.

The Eddie Hearn lead promotional outfit were adamant they wanted that clash to be the third installment of a modern-day classic rivalry.

However, Cameron claims that won’t be the case.

Speaking on Instagram a frustrated Northampton native said she accepted a reduced offer to fight at the Dublin Docklands venue for the third time only to be told the Irish great will fight a mandatory next.

“Just an update on talks with the Katie fight,” Cameron said.

“I have agreed to a massive purse reduction to make this fight happen financially as this was what I was told was the hold up from the fight being agreed.

“The reason is because I wanted to create my own legacy. Now it looks like Katie will take a “keep busy” fight and avoid me as I think she knows that certain things that went her way in the last fight won’t happen again.

“Sorry to the actual boxing fans who wanted to see this fight but the trilogy not happening is down to Katie and her team and not me.”

Irish-boxing.com reported this week that Matchroom were considering taking the mandatory route in May in the hopes they could do the trilogy outdoors later in the summer.

It would now appear that is the plan.

Irish-boxing.com also understands two-weight undisputed champion, Taylor wanted an immediate rematch, suggesting any decision to delay a third fight is a business one.

In terms of Irish boxing as a whole, it may be positive news, as two major fight cards mean more big nights and more big opportunities for undercard fighters.