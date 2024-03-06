Martin McDonagh faces former Parker, Hrgovic and Clarke foe in Olympic qualifiers today

Martin McDonagh becomes the first Irish fighter to box at the current Olympic Qualifiers for a second time today.

The Crumlin super heavyweight is the only Irish fighter through the ropes at the E-Work Arena on Wednesday.

The fast-rising star, who won under-22, Novice, Senior and Elite Irish titles in just over a year, won his first-ever major international bout on Sunday when he defeated the well-schooled and experienced Ferely Ali Feliz from the Dominican Republic via unanimous decision.



The least experienced member of the eight-man team will be looking to double his tally this afternoon when he faces Turkey’s Yusuf Acik in Italy.

Acik, who swaps between kickboxing and boxing, has been around for years and has shared the ring with the likes of Joseph Parker, Filip Hrgovic and Chevan Clarke. However, he has no major scalps on his slate and McDonagh will be confident he can progress to the last 16 at the Turk’s expense.

Team

1st Olympic World Qualifier Team:

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin