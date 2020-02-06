Final fantasy – Gabriel Dossen boosts Olympic qualifier hopes with third win in three days

Gabriel Dossen will meet Victor Yoka of France for middleweight gold in the Bocskai Memorial finals in Debrecen, Hungary tomorrow.

Yoka, brother of Olympic champion Tony, beat Georgia’s Giorgi Kharabadze in a slug-fest today to set up the 75kg decider.

Dossen, who boxes out of the Olympic BC in Galway, advanced on a walkover after Hungary’s Zoltan Harsca withdrew from this afternoon’s last-four meeting.

The 2019 Irish Elite champion won three bouts, one by way of a walkover, en route to the finals and is guaranteed at least silver.

Friday’s finals program begin at 3pm (Irish time), according to the tournament schedule.

The Irish squad, which also includes Brendan Irvine and Dean Gardiner and staff, are scheduled to arrive home via Dublin Airport at 6.05pm on Saturday.

Courtesy of the IABA

Bocskai Memorial Debrecen, Hungary

February 7

Final

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) versus Victor Yoka (France)

February 6

S/Finals

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) beat Zoltan Harsca (Hungary) W/O

February 5

Q/Final

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) beat Robert Cservenka (Hungary) 5-0

February 4

Last 16

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) beat Mindougas Gedminas (Norway) 5-0

February 3

Last 32

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) lost to Mohammed Rajab (Botswana) 1-4

91kg+ Dean Gardiner (Ireland) lost to Alexsandar Mraovic (Austria) RSC2

Irish squad

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

91+kg Dean Gardiner (Clonmel)

Coaches: Eoin Pluck & Michael Mongan

Physio: David Cooke