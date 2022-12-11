Second fight in two weeks for Tommy Hyde

Tommy Hyde [1(1)-0] is sprinting out of the blocks.

The light heavyweight newbie will fight for a second time as a pro three weeks after registering a successful debut.

The 23-year-old Cork fighter trades leather in Dubai this coming Saturday against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent.

Confirming the news online he said: “Delighted to announce I’ll be back in the ring this Saturday, December 17th in Dubai. I’ll be taking this opportunity with both hands and finishing the year with another exciting performance.”

The Cork light heavyweight accounted for Jiri Korda at The District in Sioux Falls on his debut.

Hyde stopped the Czech Republic native in the third round of a fight scheduled for six to get off the mark in style.

The debut was that bit more special for Hyde, as the three-time Irish champion was told he would never be able to box as recent as April.

However, since being given the all clear he is now up and running and eager to get motoring.

“What a night. 9 months ago I thought it was all over before it even started when I was told I’d never box again. What a feeling making the walk to the ring and getting the win in a great learning fight last night with a tough opponent and getting the TKO in round 3. The support I’ve got has been unbelievable and I’ll get back to everyone, I really appreciate it. As I said before, this is just the beginning of a very exciting journey ahead,” he said after his paid bow.