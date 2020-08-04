‘Crazy Lies’ – Golden Boy prospect and ‘Insta sensation’ hits back at Stevie McKenna







Golden Boy starlet Ryan Garcia [20(17)-0] has accused Stevie McKenna [(4)-0] of telling ‘crazy lies’.

The WBC silver ‘world’ champion took exception to comments the Monaghan native made to Sky Sports about the pairs sparring session and hit back online before deleting his post.

The older of two boxing brothers, McKenna claimed he ‘laid into’ the undefeated American and put him under the kind of pressure that all but forced him to quit.

Noted Instagram name, Garcia took offence, refuted the claims and went as far as to suggest the spar went the other way.

The 21-year-old said he hurt the 23-year-old Sheer Sports managed Smithborough native and claims if the spar was going to be stopped it was because of damage he inflicted.

“In all honesty I hit this kid and he was wobbling with the stankie leg and we were going to stop, crazy the lies they will say,” said on Twitter before deleting the post.

Some will question McKenna’s decision to break the sanctimony that usually surrounds sparring, but the fighter was responding to comparison questions put to him with regard to Luke Campbell and Garcia.

The promotional free agent is currently sparring the two time world title challenger who beat John Joe Nevin in the London 2012 Olympic final.

The brother of Golden Boy prospect’s Aaron McKenna backed Campbell to stop Garcia if, as expected, they fight for the WBA lightweight world title.

“Luke is looking really sharp. I think Luke would win by stoppage.

“He’s [Garcia] at the stage in his career where he’s 20-0, he has to take these fights, if he wants to make it to the top.

Hype within the game surrounds both McKenna brothers, but they have been going about their business relatively quietly. McKenna’s recent comments have seen him gain wider press and looks a smart move with regard to grabbing promotional attention and building a rivalry with an emerging star.