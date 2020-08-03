‘He didn’t want any more’ – McKenna tells how he ‘laid into’ Insta sensation and WBC silver champ Garcia







Irish prospect Stevie McKenna [4(4)-0] would take a fight with Ryan Garcia [20(17)-0] and is confident he could take out the popular Instagram sensation.

The Monaghan fighter may have a little more to do in the pro ring to earn a shot at the unbeaten lightweight, but having shared the sparring ring with the 21-year-old is confident he has the WBC Silver champion’s number.

The older brother of Golden Boy’s Aaron McKenna didn’t go into specifics, but suggested he ‘laid into’ his sibling’s promotional stablemate.

The Freddy Roach trained fighters says the well supported American fighter didn’t like the pressure and intimates he effectively beat the 21-year-old into submission.

As a fighter doing well and a fighter the Smithborugh native, with four knockouts from four fights, feels he can get the better of, Garcia is firmly on ‘The Hitman’s” radar.

“It was a great spar, he’s very fast,” McKenna told Sky Sports.

“He’s sharp, but I did four good rounds and I laid it into him. It was good work. It’s a fight I would also like down the line.

“He didn’t want any more, put it that way.

“He found it hard to handle my pressure. I’m a very come-forward, aggressive fighter and it was different for him.”

“Right now I would take it [Garcia fight], so I would,” he said.

Tb sparring with @KingRyanG 2 years ago 🥊 pic.twitter.com/3udMb0IL0i — Stevie McKenna (@stevie_mckenna) April 10, 2020

Again McKenna would have to have to bank a few wins before making that fight a possibility.

Garcia, who despite being best known for having 4.8 million followers on Instagram, hasn’t put a foot wrong since turning over and is already at world level.

The WBC have ordered Garcia and Luke Campbell to fight for the ‘interim’ lightweight title fight, with a date and venue yet to be confirmed as negotiations continue.

McKenna has recently been in sparring Campbell, who beat John Joe Nevin in the London 2012 Olympic final, and believes he could stop the Californian ‘Flash’.

“Luke is looking really sharp. I think Luke would win by stoppage.

“He’s [Garcia] at the stage in his career where he’s 20-0, he has to take these fights, if he wants to make it to the top.