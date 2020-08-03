‘Lets get it on’ – McBride offers Tyson the chance to get revenge







Kevin McBride says he would give Mike Tyson the chance to get ring revenge.

‘The Clones Coleuses’ retired the heavyweight legend back in 2005 – and if the money was right would afford him the chance to avenge that reverse.

The comments made to TMZ come as the former heavyweight champion of the world has confirmed he will fight again.

‘Iron Mike’ will take on fellow fight legend Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight over 10 rounds at a yet to be confirmed venue and date – and McBride wants next.

“Let’s get it on! Definitely would love to fight him again,” the 47-year-old McBride told TMZ.

“Nobody can rule out anything in this world because that’s life. It would be explosive to fight Mike Tyson again and I’m sure Mike would love to rectify his loss and I would just love to jump in the ring again with him.”

It’s hard to tell if the jovial Monaghan man is 100 percent serious and due to both fighters age – Tyson is 54 – it’s not a clash many would endorse.

Indeed, we would be confident many from the Irish boxing community would advise the Ulster big man against it.

However, McBride suggests the pay day could put his kids through college and there is a sellable narrative to make it attractive to those looking to establish as Legends Series.

The colourful McBride never really capitalized on his win over the baddest man on the planet. He fought eight times after the surprise win, but only won twice and never secured a world title fight.