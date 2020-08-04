Eric Donovan’s big opportunity just got bigger – world ranking and Barrett’s scalp now on the line







Eric Donovan’s big break out opportunity just got bigger.

The Irish featherweight champion saw his calls for a chance to prove his worth against a named fighter answered when Matchroom confirmed him as the opponent for new signing Zelfa Barrett [23(14)-1(0)].

The 35-year-old rejoiced at being handed a chance to register a career changing victory – and will now be delighted to hear a title will be on the line.

Matchroom today confirmed the IBF super featherweight Inter-Continental strap as a prize for the winner of the Fight Camp, August 14, Sky Sports and DAZN clash, meaning a lot more than ‘Brown Flash’s’ scalp is on the line for Donovan [12(7)-0].

The St Michael’s Athy BC graduate can now gate crash the world top #15 if he has his hand raised in Eddie Hearn’s back garden.

While the title isn’t the most prestigious it’s importance can’t be overlooked particularly in the case of fighter like Donovan.

The Mark Dunlop managed fighter has struggled to gain momentum past domestic level by virtue of the fact he isn’t aligned to a big promoter.

Winning the strap will see him bring the kind of reward to the table that will make him risk worthy and thus should open the door for bigger bouts.

No doubt Matchroom have made it a title fight for Barrett rather than Donovan’s benefit, but the Kildare fighter goes into the fight confident he can cause an upset and register a career changing win.

Speaking previously on the clash the Kenneth Egan trained fighter said: “I think he can be a star, he’s at a good age and with a great team behind him. But I have no doubt in my mind that the 14th of August is my time,” Donovan told Irish-boxing.com.

This is massive news for Eric Donovan



The fact a super featherweight title is on the line also means Barrett has to make the 130lbs limit.

With Donovan capable of competing at featherweight there may have been size concerns heading into a clash with the Commonwealth super featherweight title holder, particularly if there was a catchweight element, as there is with most non title fights.

To win the strap Barrett, a fighter Matchroom have earmarked for stardom, will have to come in at or below 130lbs and according to IBF rules can’t re-hydrate beyond a 10lbs limit.