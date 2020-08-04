It’s Official – EBU confirm it’s Tommy McCarthy VS TBC for the European title







It’s official Tommy McCarthy [16(8)-2(1)] will challenge for the European title in his next fight.

The EBU have confirmed Lawrence Okolie has vacated, opening the door for mandatory challenger McCarthy to fight one of his fellow Continental top 15 for the famous blue strap.

The Belfast crusierweight has been next in line since the turn of the year and was willing to challenge the Olympian for the strap.

However, Londoner, who is trained by Shane McGuigan, was awaiting news on a world title fight, leaving ‘The Mack Attack’ in continental limbo.

Last week news broke that ‘The Sauce’ will fight Krzysztof Glowacki for the WBA world title on the undercard of his manager Anthony Joshua’s next world title defence, prompting most to surmise ‘Big Tommy’, who flirted with a world title shot of his own in the spring, was on course for a blue belt bust up.

The EBU officially confirmed that was the case today.

They informed all involved that McCarthy will fight for the belt next against an opponent that will be decided post their rankings being updated.

McCarthy previously told Irish-boxing.com he expected to fight Nikodem Jezewski [17(9)-0-1] – the fighter he was initially scheduled to fight for the vacant EU strap – for main Continental title if Okolie vacated.

The 29-year-old managerial stable mate of Matchroom’s James Tennyson isn’t signed to any promoter, but has assurances his EBU tilt will play out on a Matchroom card.