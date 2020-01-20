EBU reward Tommy McCarthy’s balls – Mack Attack discusses pending European title shot

Tommy McCarthy [16(8)-2(1)] believes he was rewarded for his balls after being handed a shot at the European cruiserweight title.

The popular Belfast fighter got more good news late last year when the EBU confirmed he was mandatory for their blue ribbon Blue belt.

The ‘Mack Attack’s’ team was ordered to start talks with champion Lawerence Okolie, but with the Matchroom fighter set to fight Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO world title, McCarthy will be handed a shot at a vacant strap.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com McCarthy revealed his next fight will be for a title that has proved a direct gateway to a world title fight over the decades because he manned up when others wouldn’t.

“I am mandatory for the European, the proper one. I was mandatory for the EU but then I got moved up to be mandatory for the EBU,” said the MHD fighter.

“Mark[Dunlop] was saying the top seven can fight for it and I was seventh. The six in front of me didn’t want to fight Okolie and I said ‘fuck that of course I’ll fight him’. So those six are at the back of the que,” said the fighter who was initially mandated for the EU title. So aye as you say basically I get reward for wanting to fight.”

The recent WBC ranking title winner isn’t quite sure as to the when, where or who with regards to his next fight, but is certain of what will be on the line.

Considering those previously ranked above him initially turned down a tilt the 29-year-old surmises he may have to fight Nikodem Jezewski [17(9)-0-1] – the fighter he was initially scheduled to fight for the vacant EU strap – for main Continental title.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter isn’t too concerned and in typical laid back fashion explains : “Okolie hasn’t officially vacated so I don’t know what is going on yet. He has to vacate because he is fighting for a world title, but until he officially gives it up the EU board can’t say who the other opponent.

“I think it’s going to be the fella I was meant to fight for the EU.”

With a time frame unknown, McCarthy, whose shot could play out on Sky considering his and managers recent relationship with the network and Matchroom, has been a regular in Ballyfermott training this month.