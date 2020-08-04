Conlan lays out new world title plans







Michael Conlan [13(7)-0] is confident he will fight for a world title or ‘interim’ world strap before 2020 is done.

The Belfast world title hopeful was meant to fight for a world title at the Feile this coming week, but had to redraw the road map due to the pandemic.

The Olympic medal winner now takes on recent IBF world title challenger and former European Champion Sofiane Takoucht [35(13)-4(1)-1] on an August 15 card, that also includes Carl Frampton and Paddy Donovan – and is confident a world title shot will be in touching distance if he emerges victorious.

It was initially believed the Olympic medal winner would fight for the WBO featherweight title recently vacated by promotional stable mate Shakur Stevenson, only for Conlan to emerge in the WBO super bantamweight rankings over the summer.

The Top Rank star has been moved from WBO #1 at feather to #3 at super bantamweight.

Undefeated duo Stephen Fulton and Angelo Leo look odds on to challenge for the WBO super bantamweight title with former featherweight hopeful Conlan in prime position to fight the winner.

The Adam Booth trained fighter forsee’s a scenario where he could steal the march on either American before the year is out, but if that doesn’t happen he is hopeful of a Christmas ‘interim’ shot or a final eliminator.

“I will fight again [in 2020],” said Conlan about his plans after Takoucht when speaking to Fansided. “Fingers crossed it could be for a world title. If not, it will be at 122 for an interim fight and then a world title, I hope. I know I will be in mandatory position for the WBO 122-pound title.”

Conlan’s fighting spirit is revitalized, and his goals are lofty, but he’s confident that they’re within his grasp.

“My mindset where I’m at the moment, everything just seems like it’s set for 122, and that gives me that chance to create that history, which I’ve always wanted to create.”