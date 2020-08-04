Stardom awaits – Maxi Hughes ready to take Jono Carroll’s place in the spot light







Maxi Hughes [20(4)-5(2)] knows just how much is riding on his showdown with Jono Carroll [18(4)-1(0)-1] next week – admitting that a victory could catapult him into boxing stardom.

Hughes faces recent world title challenger Carroll in the main event of a massive #MTKFightNight at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on August 12.

Carroll is in fantastic form heading into the bout, following his superb victory over Scott Quigg in March, but Hughes plans to derail that momentum and become a big name in his own right when they meet next Wednesday.

Speaking about the midweek clash Hughes said: “Winning this fight will raise my profile and put me in a good position. After this I’d like the big fights to keep coming my way as well as the titles.

“I’m more than happy to travel to fight, and I’ve always wanted to fight abroad, so that would be nice if I win this fight.”

The British title challenger, who was scheduled to fight Gary Cully pre pandemic, admits the behind closed doors element detracts from the occasion, but is adamant it won’t detract from his performance.

It’s a shame it is behind closed doors because I know all of my fans would have loved to come to watch this, but as soon as I get in the ring I’ll be focused.

“The ring walk will probably feel very strange at first, but once we’re fighting it’s going to just be like sparring in the gym, and we’ve all done that plenty of times.”

Also providing Irish interest on next Wednesday’s card will be Sean McComb and Pierce O’Leary.