Cautious Victor Rabei concerned about getting over excited after 18 months of low blows







Victor Rabei [8(2)-0] seems keen to take the full metaphorical five minutes to recover from a below the belt blow.

The Star Boxing man has finally been handed a fight date and will trade leather for the first time in over a year in Spain next September.

However, the popular Moldovan Dub isn’t wary of allowing himself too excited having been left disappointing on a number of occasions over the last 24 months.

Having established himself as a potential star of Dublin, Rabei first witnessed the full demise of boxing in the Capital, before the pandemic rob him of a breakthrough American debut and being forced into lockdown limbo.

It’s been worrying and frustrating for the BUI Celtic champion and when speaking to Irish-boxing.com this week he was revealed he was being cautious with regard to levels of exuberance.

“I’m over the moon, but I don’t want to get too excited,” Rabei told Irish-boxing.com before indicating he won’t be content until he goes eye ball to eyeball with Hermin Isava [10(5)-27(5)] in a pre-fight the face off.

“I’ve had a mad roller-coaster of emotions in the last year regarding my fighting career. I’ll be really happy when I’m face to face with my opponent on the 10th of September in Spain.”

As stated it has been a turbulent time for the 26-year-old, possibly more frustrating than the majority of fighters who have had to navigate lockdown.

Just when he felt he had survived the crash of Dublin boxing by signing to American outfit, Star Promotions the pandemic robbed him of a stateside debut and a break through fight.

“The last year in my career has been a punch below the belt. Professional boxing in Ireland has taken a turn for the worse and the pandemic ruled me out of a title fight in the states. It’s shit, but it is what it is,” he continues before issuing a rallying cry.

“There’s a lot of lads that had it worse and came back stronger. I haven’t left the gym and have trained non stop since my last fight. I’ll be back stronger than ever and in much bigger fights. The end of the year looks good for me and my team.”

Irish-boxing.com understand September in Spain is a warm up for a proposed title fight. When queried about a possible strap clash Rabei did confirm it has been talked about, but that any big move remains pandemic reliant.

“We’re hopping for a title fight against an unbeaten fighter in the states. The only thing in the way of this is the pandemic. So if all goes well, I’ll be main event in a show New York either this year or very early 2021.”

October seems to be the preferred date for the American debut, which was initially meant to be against Omar Bordoy [10(3)-1(0)], although Rabei’s next big move all depends on travel restrictions.

“We’re still waiting to get over. We’ve been in contact with star boxing and they’re looking to run a full schedule starting late September early October. They’ll be looking for tasty fights and I’ll make sure to be in the best shape of my life to deliver when that phone rings.”

Part of ensuring he is in peak form for a proposed massive fight is getting some rounds under the belt and that is plan for a card that will also include Ryan O’Rourke.

“I haven’t experienced anything like this before. So I’d much rather get back in the ring on this side of the world before I hit the states later on this year,” he adds before wishing everyone well.

“I hope everyone is safe and healthy with their loved ones. These are weird and hard times, but we will pull through.”