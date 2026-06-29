Young Dubs Secure Katie Taylor Undercard Slot

Two of Dublin’s youngest and best prospects have been blessed with a slot on the Katie Taylor undercard.

Heavyweight starlet Adam Olaniyan and fellow former underage standout Bobbi Flood should be confirmed on the massive Croke Park bill today.

Matchroom have called a press conference to share the supporting cast, and Irish-boxing.com understands the Queensberry duo will be on the bill.

It’s massive for both, who also appear on the 3Arena August 1 Pierce O’Leary bill together too, a huge opportunity to showcase their talent to a worldwide audience and a massive honour to be part of Katie Taylor’s farewell night.

In terms of Olanyiyan, if he trades leather before Thomas Carty and Dave Allen take to the ring, he will become the first heavyweight to fight at Croke Park since Muhammad Ali.

Paddy Donovan and Tyrone McKenna have been contacted about sharing the ring on Jones Road and is one very likely to be announced on Tuesday.

A huge heavyweight clash between Dublin’s Thomas Carty and Dave Allen is another that Matchroom will place on the bill.

There is also an Irish-English clash further down the scale with Irish super bantamweight champion Matty Boreland set to trade leather with Matchroom starlet Joe McGrail.Dublin fan Emmet Brennan fights in front of the Hill rather than stands on it as he takes on a Matchroom prospect.

Molly McCann will ring walk at GAA Headquarters. Kelesey Leonard has raised her hand to populate the oppossite corner, but as of yet there is no noise suggesting that fight will come off.

Irish middleweight champion and one half of the Fight of the Year Paul Ryan looks likely to fight on the historic bill, although against whom remains to be seen.