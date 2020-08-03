Carroll treating midweek clash with snake Hughes like a world title fight







Maxi Hughes [20(4)-5(2)-2] isn’t the kind of ladder that could propel Jono Carroll [18(4)-1(0)-1] to within touching distance of the Snakes and Ladders finish line, but is a sizable snake that could send the Dubliner toward the start of the board game.

As a result ‘King Kong’ goes into his midweek August 12 main event fight with the English fighter like he would a world title fight.

The southpaw is aware ‘Maximus’ isn’t the biggest of scalps on offer, he knows beating him won’t significantly enhance his second world title shot hopes.

However, the recent world title challenger is also aware that defeat to Hughes, behind closed doors in Wakefield next week, will see him slide down the pecking order and lose sight of another tilt.

“Every fight is like snakes and ladders, so it’s very important I treat them all as a world title fight. I want to go in there and put on a good display that makes a statement, and show that I’m still learning and improving in every bout,” said Carroll.

Carroll has proven himself a fighter that is charged by energy. The lively and entertaining super featherweight feeds of the energy he brings to the table and of course the energy of the crowd come fight night.

There will be now fan atmosphere to feed off come the first of a run of #MTKFightNight’s next Wednesday, but the 28-year-old, who enters the clash on the back of a career best win over Scott Quigg, doesn’t believe that will have a negative effect.

“It’s going to just be me and him in the ring, so I don’t see it being that different with no fans. I have tunnel vision when I fight and I don’t hear the crowd, I only hear my coach Albert’s voice.

“There’s going to be some strange aspects for sure, but it won’t bother me. I usually feed off the energy of the crowd during the ring walk so it takes that excitement away, but I’m there to do a job and I’m going to take care of it.”

There is also Irish interest in the form of fast rising lightweight Sean McComb and Dublin’s Pierce O’Leary on the show. McComb takes on regular sparring partner Siar Ozgul up at light welter while ‘Big Bang’ O’Leary takes on the unbeaten Harry Limburn in just his fourth fight.