Frampton forgot the unforgettable – ‘The Jackal’ explains why he can’t remember memorable night







Carl Frampton still finds it very hard to recall what is arguably the most memorable night of his career and one of the stand out nights in recent boxing history.

Just over four years ago, at Madison Square Garden, ‘The Jackal’ followed up his massive Scott Quigg unification win by challenging then four weight world champion Leo Santa Cruz for his WBA featherweight world title.

Victory in a fight, that held global appeal, saw Frampton become only the second Irish fighter to become a two weight world champion and played a part in him being honoured as Fighter of the Year by the American Boxing Writers association.

It’s a fight Irish boxing fans won’t forget, one that will particularly remain in the memory of the those in attendance, but amazingly it’s one the fighter himself has very little recollection of.

“Four years ago, I enjoyed the most exhilarating moment of my career so far – and yet I can hardly remember anything about the first fight with Leo Santa Cruz!” Frampton explained in his weekly Sunday Life column.

“To become the first fighter from Northern Ireland to win world titles at two different weights was very special. After unifying the super-bantamweight belts earlier in 2016 with my win over Scott Quigg, I then took Leo’s WBA featherweight championship in New York’s Barclays Centre.

“It’s just the case with me that I don’t remember a great deal about most of my fights. The day after, I went to Annie Moore’s bar to celebrate with my fans and despite telling myself to take it easy, as soon as I walked in I was handed a pint and put on someone’s shoulders. I downed the pint and there’s not a lot more I recall after that as I got hammered and was apparently put to bed early.”

If things go to plan in 2020 Frampton there could be more celebratory drinks and even bigger fights to forget.

If the Jaime Moore trained fighter overcomes Vahram Vardanyan in London on August 15 he should challenge for Jamel Herring’s WBO super featherweight world title in the winter.

Victory in that fight would see him become Ireland’s first ever three weight world title holder.