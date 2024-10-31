Best of Both World For Ready to Impress Brandon McCarthy

Brandon McCarthy plans to make the most of a best-of-both-worlds scenario and show Irish boxing fans he will be as good in the world of pro boxing as he was in the amateurs.

The Kilkenny man comes home on the Conlan Boxing card, making his Irish debut at the SSE Arena on Friday night.

The move came about thanks to ProBox’s link-up with Conlan, a working relationship McCarthy believes he can benefit from moving forward.

The 23-year-old believes with American-based promoters ProBox now having a foot in the Irish market he can build his name stateside while keeping fans at home happy by making regular appearances.

“Probox linking up with Conlan Boxing gives me great opportunities to fight back home while still growing my fan base back in the States. I’m getting the best of both,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.



McCarthy is keen to impress the Irish fight fraternity and show them how he’s grown since ditching the vest.

In Michel Gonxhe a German-based Italian, he believes he has the perfect opponent to do just that.

The LA-based Irish boxer goes into the fight favoured to win but Gonxhe has a solid enough record, has upset previous and gave Campbell Hatton trouble over six.

Where others see potential danger, McCarthy sees opportunity.

“This fight is a step up for me but it’s a step I’m more than ready for. I think it’s the perfect fight for me to get to the next level and develop more into

the professional game.

“It’s also a chance to show everyone that I have what it takes to make it to the top of this sport,” he adds before making a prediction.



“I just predict me putting on my best performance. Also with the camp I put in and having that little extra pressure to perform back home you’re going to see the best of Brandon McCarthy.”

Commenting further on the homecoming element, McCarthy, who should appear in Waterford in December, says “I’m delighted to fight back in Ireland for the first time as a pro. It feels like my pro debut all over again and it’s great to be able to have family, friends, and fans travel up now for support



“Since I came back from LA there has been great talk back home in Kilkenny among the locals town about me fighting in Belfast. I don’t really get to see that when I’m over in the states. I see the massive support on social media but it’s even better when you get home and you’re just talking to people out and about and they all know about the fight and wish you good luck it makes it that bit more special.”

Ireland has been a happy hunting ground for McCarthy, across his whole amateur career the Athy BC graduate only lost once on the Island.

Photo Credit Belfast Boxers