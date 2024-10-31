Title Contention – Busy Bam Bam Boreland Making Big Play

Matthew Boreland believes he leaps rather than steps up the boxing ladder in Belfast on Friday night.

One of Ireland’s busiest pros faces an increase in rounds and threat level when he trades leather with Calum Turnbull on the Padraig McCrory topped Conlan Boxing card.

It’s the IGB boxer’s first time doing eight and the first time there is a real sense of jeopardy about proceedings.

‘Titanium’ Turnbull is not a journeyman, he’s fought over 10 rounds on more than one occasion and has challenged for the Scottish title twice, losing by just a round the first time out.

“It’s a massive step-up fight against a really good awkward southpaw,” comments the 25-year-old.

It’s a big move but one made to make even bigger fights possible.

Come through Friday and the all-action entertainer will be BUI Celtic and Irish title-eligible in terms of having done the rounds and would have proved himself domestically capable in terms of having defeated a solid opponent.

“It’ll only make me better and show the quality of fights I deserve to be involved it,” he adds. “This is my first-eight-rounder fight so it will qualify me for an Irish title or even set me up well for a Celtic title.”

The Irish title at the weight will be fought for by Ruadhan Farrell and Conner Kerr on the same SSE Arena hosted ProBox broadcast card.

Both are IGB stable mates of Boreland and no doubt his manager Ian Gaughran is looking at putting him in with the winner for the Irish title or even with the loser for the BUI Celtic.

Although, Boreland doesn’t want to look that far ahead.

“Farrell and Kerr is set to be a great fight- they’re both 2 great lads it’s a fight I could see in the future but my focus is on Friday night.”

The move toward titles so early is in keeping with the fast start Coleraine’s’Bam Bam’ has made.

Tomorrow will be his fourth since turning over in June.

“I said when I turned pro I wanted to be active and keep busy. I can only thank Ian Gaughran he’s done what he said he would and I’m really grateful for that,” he says before predicting victory in fight number four.

” My only prediction is a win for me whatever way it is- if a stoppage comes it’s a bonus but winning is the main thing.”