MEDAL UPGRADE – Battling Nell McLaughlin Wins Through to World Youth Championship Final

Nell McLaughlin battled her way into the World Youth middleweight final in Budva this evening.

It looked as if the Eagles BC boxer would have to settle for bronze after losing the first round of her semi-final in Montenegro.

However, a rallying cry from the corner and a tweak in tact and approach inspired her to turn the fight on its head.

McLaughlin bossed Dilara Sak in the second and went on to win an all-action third to become a World Youth finalist and silver medal winner -at least-.

The Westport native will box for gold on Saturday alongside fellow Irish Neutral Clodagh Peake.

McLaughlin struggled to find her way past the Turk’s solid jab in the opening stanza and cut a confused figure returning to the corner.

A stern talking to and a rallying cry from her team ensued over the minute and it worked.

She was instantly cleverer with her pressing, bringing head movement into play and when she let shots go she did so with real intent.

By the midway point of the stanza and after a number if one-twos hand landed the tide had visibly turned.

The Turk did attempt to wrestle back the ascendency before the round ended but by that stage McLaughlin was in full flow, catching everything on a tight guard and firing back with vicious combinations.

She levelled up the fight with the impressive output making it a winner takes all last.

Such was the shift in attitude McLaughlin was up of her stool early chomping at the bit.

The educated pressure and sharp one-twos continued and any time the Turk looked to exchange the Irish Neurtal made sure she had the final say.

In fairness to the red-corner fighter, she played her part in an entertaining last three minutes and she thought she had won it – but McLaughlin deservedly got the nod.