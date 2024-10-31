MEDAL UPGRADE – Delighted Kyla Doyle Secures World Youth Final Slot

A fantastic final-four victory secured Kyla Doyle a fantasy final slot in Budva today.

The 66kg Dubliner handed back her bronze and left the ring with silver -at the very least – after victory over Dina Shanatibieke in the World Youth Championships quarter-finals.

The result, the medal upgrade and the final slot never looked in doubt as Doyle looked comfortable from the first to the last bell.

Her Chinese opponent showed enough to reveal why she is one of the top four at the weight and at her grade in the world, but that still wasn’t enough to trouble an in form and full-of-confidence Doyle.

The victory means Team Ireland has three fighters going for gold on Saturday as Doyle joins Soifra Lawless and Adam Olaniyan as silver medal – at least – winners.

Both fighters looked to impose themselves across a competitive first three minutes. Doyle’s cleaner work, powerful combos and quick feet shading a leather-packed stanza for her.

Shanatibieke tried to match Doyle for aggression in a high-octane second and let her hands go. However, she was met with stubborn resistance and lost most of the big punching exchanges.

The Whitechurch fighter was enjoying herself come the third and showed she has the guile to go with her trademark guts. She dropped the hands and picked lovely shots one of which, a sweetly delivered right hand, saw her inflict a standing eight count on her Chinese opponent.

60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin

63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin

57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast

60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach Liam Cunningham

Coach Garry Kehoe

Coach Ralph McKay