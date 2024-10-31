MEDAL UPGRADE – Peak Form Carlagh Peake Secures World Youth Championship Silver at Least

Carlagh Peake is one win away from the World Youth Championships summit.

The Ballyhaunis boxer improved from bronze to silver medal winner with another stylish win in Budva today.

The Irish Neutral got her nose in front after a cagey opener and never looked back. Mihaela Ramona of Romania did press and push in a bid to get back into the fight but such is Peake’s style once ahead she is hard to catch.

The Mayo starlet eventually boxed her way to a unanimous points win, picking up a silver medal and earning a final berth in the process.

Peake, who sported a smile as bright as her fluorescent pink socks post the result confirmation, now boxes for light flyweight gold on Saturday.

The first rounds was of the technical kind, two schooled boxers trying to get the upper hand.

It called for patience, a virtue Peake showed. She managed to take the round across the board mainly because Romona blinked first, tried to force the pace and played into the hands to the hands of the Irish backfoot specialist.

Momentum swung back and fort in the second with Peake brilliant anytime she moved her feet but handing her opponent a lifeline when she looked to stand and fight.

As it was the moments of class from range caught the judge’s eye most and the accurate light on her feet Peake put one foot in the final by taking the round across the board.

To her credit the Romanian wasn’t giving up and emptied the tank in the last, putting on constant pressure and hunting the Westerner from first to last second. Still, the emerging talent never looked in trouble, had the fitness to match the pace and had enough skill to ensure she took the round 4-1.