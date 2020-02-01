Logo



WATCH LIVE – Ulster Hall Boxing – Cully v Fitzpatrick, McComb v Godoy, Joyce v Haskins, Crocker v Thain

February 1, 2020
Boxing returns to the Ulster Hall tonight for yet another massive bill.

The latest #MTKFightNight at the famous venue is perhaps the strongest yet and will be streamed in its entirety across IFL TV and ESPN+.

Topping the bill is Sean McComb and there are also major fights for Davey Oliver Joyce and Lewis Crocker but the bout which has captured the imagination is the vacant Irish lightweight title clash between Gary Cully and Joe Fitzpatrick.

Also set to feature on the undercard are Ruairi Dalton, Padraig McCrory, Callum Bradley, and Pierce O’Leary

Watch the show in full below:

