Celtic Clash 10 Running Order

The Celtic Clash series hits double figures tonight.

Boxing Ireland bring Celtic Clash 10 to the Devenish on the same night that the MTK run a show at the Ulster Hall.

The tenth installment has been hit by the fact Stephen Webb and Francy Luzoho’s domestic dust up is no more, but an entertaining night of action awaits nonetheless.

Eric Donovan headlines as he looks to start a big year with victory. The Kildare native has seen original opponent Cristian Montilla pull out, but Mexican Joseafat Reyes proves a worthy replacement.

Also appearing are the likes of ‘Celtic Clash 10’ also features Cavan light middle Dominic Donegan, Sligo Town welter Aaron Gethins, Kildare Town light welter Katelynn Phelan, Tramore super middle Rhys Moran, North Belfast light middle Owen O’Neill, Crumlin light middle Tony McGlynn, and Leixlip light welter Senan Kelly.



Checkout the running order below:

Fight 1 :Tony McGylnn vs Dale Arrowsmith 4 rounds

Fight 2: Katelynn Phelan vs Borislava Goranova 4 rounds

Fight 3: Senan Kelly vs Josue Bendana

Fight 4: Aaron Gethins vs Eligio Palacios

Fight 5: Dominic Donegan vs Geoboord Omier

Fight 6: Rhys Moran vs Andy Bishop

Fight 7: Owen O’Neill vs Alexander Zeledon

Headline: Eric Donovan vs Josefat Reyes

Stay tuned to Irish-boxing.com for live results and updates.