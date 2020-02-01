Logo



Navigation

Celtic Clash 10 Running Order

By | on February 1, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

The Celtic Clash series hits double figures tonight.

Boxing Ireland bring Celtic Clash 10 to the Devenish on the same night that the MTK run a show at the Ulster Hall.

The tenth installment has been hit by the fact Stephen Webb and Francy Luzoho’s domestic dust up is no more, but an entertaining night of action awaits nonetheless.

Eric Donovan headlines as he looks to start a big year with victory. The Kildare native has seen original opponent Cristian Montilla pull out, but Mexican Joseafat Reyes proves a worthy replacement.

Also appearing are the likes of ‘Celtic Clash 10’ also features Cavan light middle Dominic Donegan, Sligo Town welter Aaron Gethins, Kildare Town light welter Katelynn Phelan, Tramore super middle Rhys Moran, North Belfast light middle Owen O’Neill, Crumlin light middle Tony McGlynn, and Leixlip light welter Senan Kelly.

Checkout the running order below:

Fight 1 :Tony McGylnn vs Dale Arrowsmith 4 rounds

Fight 2: Katelynn Phelan vs Borislava Goranova 4 rounds

Fight 3: Senan Kelly vs Josue Bendana

Fight 4: Aaron Gethins vs Eligio Palacios

Fight 5: Dominic Donegan vs Geoboord Omier

Fight 6: Rhys Moran vs Andy Bishop

Fight 7: Owen O’Neill vs Alexander Zeledon

Headline: Eric Donovan vs Josefat Reyes

Stay tuned to Irish-boxing.com for live results and updates.

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media