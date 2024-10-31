MEDAL UPGRADE – Silver Lining for Sensational Super Heavy Adam Olaniyan

Adam Olaniyan was kissing the cross once again as his pilgrimage for World Youth Championship gold continues.

The Dubliner traded in World Youth bronze for silver thanks to another superb super heavyweight display in Budva today.

The Tallaght tower outpointed Amir Vandei Esmaeili to progress to the final and did so while showing he has more than two strings to his big-man bow.

One of the more impressive performers throughout the tournament, Olaniyan reached the final via a bullish stoppage performance and a boxing masterclass. However, on Thursday he had to get down and dirty and show he was dog house capable too.

It’s not that the Jobstown boxer negated his skills or talent just the aggressive approach of a strong Iranian opponent meant he had to use those qualities in a real battle.

Use them he did, while showing fitness for a high pace, to win 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 on the cards.

The two-time European Champion now boxes for world gold on Saturday.

Having watched Olaniyan box beautifully en route to the final Vandei looked to test the Jobstown fighter’s stomach for the fight.

The sizable teen marched forward, pushed the Irish giant back and let big shots go. However, he found Olaniyan war ready. The Tallaght super heavy was still able to land clean and his more precise work and defensive nouse won him the round 4-1.

Vandei continued to press and go for broke in the second but by that stage one of world boxing’s more exciting prospects had found his rhythm. The two-time European medal winner began to make his opponent miss and pay. Indeed, he made him pay with interest, eventually landing a pullback right hand that prompted a standing eight count.

Winning the round across the board meant the Iranian needed a miracle to stop Olaniyan’s trademark cross-kissing celebration – and he certainly tried to find one. He bulled forward in pursuit of the knockout it never came and the round still when the Irish fighter’s way. Although the approach made sure the Irish teen earned his Friday rest day and his silver medal.

60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin

63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin

57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast

60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach Liam Cunningham

Coach Garry Kehoe

Coach Ralph McKay