Eddie Hearn in talks with TWO outdoor venues as Katie Taylor Stadium plans take shape

Matchroom Boxing are in talks with TWO venues about hosting a massive Katie Taylor stadium fight night.

Post Taylor’s historic and brilliant victory over Chantelle Cameron late last month, both promoter Eddie Hearn and the two-weight undisputed world champion called for a summer showdown in Croke Park.

Indeed, putting GAA Headquarters back on the agenda Hearn said he would do all he could to deliver the Stadium fight night for the Irish sporting Icon.

However, he did suggest he would need government help and the GAA to be ‘compassionate’ with costs, reviving concerns the previous costing fallout may rear its head again.

It appears, as Irish-boxing.com previously reported, Matchroom are putting a back up plan in place and are also exploring bringing the fight night to the Aviva.

“We have started talking to the Aviva as well. Obviously our dream is to do it at Croke Park, her dream as well.

“We have opened those talks now so we’ll see where they get to,” Hearn said speaking to Off The Ball before revealing why Croke Park is option one.

“Because it’s her dream.

“When we started (as a pro in 2016) there were a few things we spoke about such as headlining in Ireland and selling out Madison Square Garden.

“And she always said to me ‘I believe I can sell out Croke Park.’

“It’s always been something that’s sat in my mind and been one she’s mentioned when we’ve talked about a return to Ireland.”