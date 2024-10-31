Jamie Conlan tells ‘Exciting as Can Be’ Gareth Dowling ‘Everything Happens for a Reason’

Jamie Conlan believes it’s all worked out perfectly for Gareth Dowling.

‘The Jacker’ fights in Belfast at the SSE Arena for the first time on Friday night. It should be the young Dub’s second visit as a pro to the venue considering he was meant to debut there in the summer.

However, that clash seemed cursed with opponents falling crying off and the fight eventually falling through.

Dowling was upset the debut was postponed but his promoter Jamie Conlan suggests fate may have played a part to ensure he got the perfect start.

The Dublin Dockland’s graduate eventually made his pro bow live on UFC Fight Pass minutes from his house in the 3Arena.

“I told him as soon as he got out of that ring in Dublin ‘Everything happens for a reason’. He was meant to make his debut at the 3Arena,” Conlan told Irish-boxing.com.

“It really put to bed all that happened in Belfast in the Summer. He was very disappointed about Belfast in August. That was a real hard introduction to professional boxing.” he adds.

Once through the ropes, Dowling was always going to try and impress. The big punching Dub marched forward throwing bombs and without concern for what was coming back.

As a result he took out Daniel Nowak in front of Dana White and co.

“It was unreal, a fantastic debut, he really made a statement,” comments Conlan.

The 23-year-old fights Christian Lopez Flores on the Padraig McCrory topped card in Belfast on Friday and former world title challenger Conlan believes it will be the latest chapter in an exciting journey.

“I’m really excited about Gareth. It’s about building with Gareth for now. He is as exciting as exciting can be.”