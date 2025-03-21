Headline Act ‘Speedy Gonzalez’ Fast Tracked to the Top of a Bill

His ability to stop opponents has played a part in Dean Gonzalez Furlong finding his way to the top of a bill.

The Spain-based Wexford favourite finds himself in the welcome but unusual position of headlining a show as early as his fourth fight this weekend.

The 22-year-old, who has captured the attention since joining the pro scene last year, main events against Dmitri Blinov at the Institucion Ferial Alicantina.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com he points out his Spain connections played a part as did his two first-round stoppage wins.

“I’ve represented Valencia and Spain at international level, so now as a pro, I’ve been asked to top the bill,” he says.

“It’s a great opportunity for me. My two KO’s were exiting and I want more,” he adds hinting he may look to stop the Moldovian who more often than not sees the final bell.

The Spanish link has already proved fruitful for ‘Speedy’ and it’s one he could put to good use in terms of Spanish titles and European rankings.

“I’m registered with Valencia, so that would be an option if necessary,” he comments before revealing he will have a good crowd out to watch him on Saturday.

“I will have a lot of support because it’s close to Torrevieja where I grew up.”

Furlong will be favoured to defeat away corner man Blinov in the headline fight. However, the Moldovian does represent a mini step up.

“He’s a good boxer so ill have to be on game and box smart sticking to the plan,” he says.

“I plan a good performance. As always that is what L look for, that and a win of course.”