Stoppage win for Kelyn Cassidy

Kelyn Cassidy is now just three wins away from securing a place at the 2024 Olympics.

The Waterford boxer took another step along the path to Paris in impressive fashion in Thailand this morning.

The Saviours Crystal light heavyweight accounted for Abhimanyu Loura to move to progress through the Round of 32.

Cassidy got the victory by registering his second stoppage victory of the year, securing an RSC 3 win over the Indian.

The light heavyweight is next through the ropes on May 30 when he boxes Estonia’s AS Stivens.

Meanwhile Amy Broadhurst won her first fight under the Team GB banner moving into the lightweight last 16 in Bangkok.

Cassidy’s win mean, his second in the tournament, means Ireland remain unbeaten so far.

Grainne Walsh, Sean Mari and Aidan Walsh have also registered victories, with Dana Moorehouse, Jennifer Lehane and Martin McDonagh all waiting to see action.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

Photo credit Tara Robins

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.