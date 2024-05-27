Kelyn Cassidy returns to Olympic Qualifier action

Kelyn Cassidy is the sole Ireland boxer between the ropes on a not-so-manic Olympic Qualifier Monday for Team Ireland.

The St Saviour Crystal light heavyweight is the first to compete in a second clash having scored a victory on Saturday.

The Waterford native registered a 4-1 win over Delil Dadaev of Germany to reach the Round of 32.

He now sets his sights on the last 16 and can reach it with victory over India’s Abhimany Loura in Monday’s Afternoon session. Cassidy is expected in the ring in and around 9:15am.

Grainne Walsh, Sean Mari and Aidan Walsh have also registered wins in the tournament, with Dana Moorehouse, Jennifer Lehane and Martin McDonagh all waiting to see action.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.