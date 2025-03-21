‘Looking for a Title’ – Paddy Walsh Approaches Strap Season

‘Pretty Boy’ Paddy Walsh wants to be posing with a title within the next 12 months.

The Kerry boxer fights for the first time this year on the Showdown at the Showgrounds card in Newark on Saturday night.

The light welterweight older brother of Liam Walsh, takes on Naeem Ali over four rounds.

Walsh believes the clash is the first of many this year, and is hopeful he will be given the oppurtunity to progress toward titles over his next two or three outings.

Indeed, the Munster boxer hopes to fight for a title either side of December this year.

“I’m very happy to get the ball rolling for what is looking like a very big year,” Walsh tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I would like three or fiour fights this year. This is my last 4 round fight, so I’ll be moving up to six rounds after. Maybe by the end of this year or early next year, I will be looking for a title.”

Not for the first time since he turned over, Walsh is faced with a bit of a survival specialist in xx.

He tells Irish-boxing.com that’s just how he likes it as he believes he will reap dividends on the rounds banked.

“I am fighting another tough man who rarely gets stopped,” he adds.

“I prefer that way. You can learn much more in the fight and it helps with my progression. I’ll take it round by round and I’m hoping this will be my best performance to date.”