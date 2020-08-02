Watch – New British champion James Tennyson welcomed home by #1 fan







New British lightweight champion James Tennyson received a hero’s welcome when he arrived home with the Lonsdale belt on Sunday morning.

The first to congratulate him was young son James Jr – although you get the impression the toddler would have been full of affection for his father regardless of Saturday’s result.

Still the win and the new level of hype surrounding the Belfast puncher should open doors to bigger and better fights.

The Matchroom fighter has challenged for a world title and won Irish, Commonwealth and European titles. With that in mind the British title win in itself hasn’t changed much, it’s more the fact he has the full backing of Matchroom.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is already talking about a a fight with non other than Venezuelan legend Jorge Linares.

Speaking after Tennyson’s win last night, Hearn said “I love the Jorge Linares fight. James is dangerous against anybody.”

Tennyson’s immediate future is to enjoy his latest stoppage win and time with his family having been locked down in Fight Camp last week.

🛬 Fresh from landing back in Belfast with the British Title in hand, @JamesT931 is welcomed home by James Jr 💚#FightCamp #TennysonGwynne pic.twitter.com/Mdi4ZkF2kE — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 2, 2020