Eddie Hearn eyes Future Hall of Famer NEXT for James Tennyson







James Tennyson [27(23)-3(3)] bulldozed his way to the British title last night in Essex and the win looks set to lead to some massive fights.

The Belfast lightweight stopped Welshman Gavin Gwynne in six to complete his collection of sub-World title belts and promoter Eddie Hearn wants to quickly move towards more honours.

Having claimed the Lonsdale belt, Tennyson is obliged to defend against Liam Walsh (brother of previous defeater, Ryan) at the next available opportunity. The Norfolk fighter’s team are keen on this but the bout itself looks extremely unlikely.

Hearn instead is eyeing a fight with the likes of Venezuelan legend Jorge Linares [47(29)-5(5)].

34-year-old Linares is a four-time three-weight world champion and the only man to have ever knocked down Vasyl Lomachenko. However, like Tennyson, the South American has shown frailties throughout his career – most recently last year when a move to light welter was unceremoniously destroyed in a round by the unheralded Pablo Cesar Cano.

Having claimed two wins since this shock defeat, Linares is set to face former Pajo Hyland foe Javier Fortuna on August 28th in California on a Golden Boy DAZN card.

Another name proposed by Hearn was Belgian Francesco Patera [23(8)-3(0)] – who had been due to face Italian veteran Devis Boschiero for the WBA ‘interim’ belt before the COVID crisis forced a cancellation.

The Italy-based Patera sensationally defeated Lewis Ritson back in 2018 to win the European title and also defeated Tennyson’s MHD stablemate Paul Hyland Jr last summer.

🇬🇧👑AND THE NEW! 🇬🇧👑@JamesT931 becomes the new British Lightweight champion after stopping Gavin Gwynne in the 6th round! #FightCamp pic.twitter.com/Zi1py5eB2m — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 1, 2020

Speaking after Tennyson’s win last night, Hearn said “I love the Jorge Linares fight. James is dangerous against anybody.”

“While James is in there, he has dynamite in his hands. He keeps coming forward and is always exciting.”

Outlining his plans for ‘The Assassin’, Hearn described how “I want to see him push on now. He has done British title level.”

“I want to see him up a level. For me, I’d like to see him step up, try and win the the European title, and maybe even move towards a World title eliminator.”

“A great fight for him is up against [Francesco] Patera for the European title. Particularly the Patera fight, European lightweight title – maybe the interim world title – for James Tennyson.”

[Error on Hearn’s part. Edis Tatli and Gianluca Ceglia will contest the vacant belt in Finland next weekend].

“These are the fights for James Tennyson you are going to see light up the place. What an entertainer and what a fighter. Just what the fans want to see.”

