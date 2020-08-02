Barry Hearns hails ‘perfect person’ Katie Taylor







Barry Hearn believes you won’t meet a ‘more perfect person’ than Katie Taylor.

Just like his son and Matchroom boss Eddie, the promoter has developed a real soft spot for one of Ireland’s greatest every sports stars.

The promoter, who worked with the likes of Eamon Loughran and Steve Collins, loves Taylor the fighter, but seems more impressed with Taylor the person.

The main man in darts and snooker believes the Olympian is the best female fighter he has ever seen and ahead of the Delfine Persoon rematch heralds the pairs July 1 2019 clash as the best women’s fight he has ever seen.

Speaking to SunSport, Hearn said: “I was at that fight at Madison Square Garden – that was the best women’s fight I have ever seen.

“I thought Delfine lost – a lot of people thought she won but I thought she just lost.

“I also thought that Katie Taylor…I don’t know what it is – whether it’s Irish, whether it’s women, whether it’s Christians – I don’t know. I don’t think I’ve ever met a more perfect person than Katie Taylor.

“I mean, in the ring, she’s brutal. Technically, she’s the best woman technical fighter I’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen a woman throw body shots like Katie Taylor does – she’s like a Mexican man – and that’s a complement, by the way.

“But also, she lives her life in such a way that she’s such a great example to everyone.

Discussing the rematch specifically Hearn heralds it as a genuine 50/50 meeting, one that could go either away.

Most predict Taylor should win more comfortably if she uses her skill set rather and avoids the urge to entertain.

Hearn seems to agree, but warns Persoon, despite fighting at super featherweight last time out, should be the stronger.

“That is a really tough fight – I think Katie wins again but it’s one of those 50/50 fights.

“Delfine is too strong for her weight and that’s the big advantage she’s got but Katie is a much better technical boxer and I think she should, hopefully, win,” he continues before doubling down in terms of admitting a soft spot for the former amateur standout.

“But, it’s a hell of a fight to take. You should never be biased – I don’t know how many fighters we’ve got under contract, a hundred, I don’t know – that’s not my department anymore.

“But we spend a good bit of time thinking about Katie Taylor because she’s very special – very, very special. She’s a special person.”

“If you’re Katie Taylor, if you’re the biggest name in women’s boxing, do you need to be revisiting a fight that could have gone either way and was an absolutely brutal war?

“Well if you’re Katie Taylor the answer is yes, because she’s a special individual. She loves to compete, she wants to fight the best and she goes again.”