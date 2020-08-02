Watch again – Caoimhin Agyarko stops step up opposition







Caoimhin Agyarko cemented his status as one of Ireland’s brightest prospects with a high profile step up win on Friday night.

‘Black Thunder’ put on a show for the BT Sports cameras and beat recent Southern Arena title challenger Jez Smith to extend his unbeaten start to professional life.

The middleweight fought in his first ever 10 rounder, but got the job done in 9.

The 23-year-old put Smith on the floor three times before the referee finally called a halt to proceedings.

Watch highlights below:

Agyarko told Irish-boxing.com prior to Friday nights win that he sought the kind of opponent that would have raised eyebrows.

The Belfast fighter revealed five unbeaten fighters and two former British champions rebuffed offers to fight him.

“At one stage I didn’t think I was going to fight. I had two opponents pull out and 6 or 7 turn it down,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“One kid has a record of 15-0 and he turned it down, so did two big names. If either of those names had said yes people would have questioned whether I should take the fight rather than them, but they didn’t want it.”

This win should provide passage to some bigger names although it appears he will need financial backing terms of attracting opponents.