WATCH AGAIN: James Tennyson knocks out Gavin Gwynne to win British title







James Tennyson [27(23)-3(3)] had a real fight on his hands last night but, again, his power was too much.

The Belfast lightweight won the British title on the opening night of Matchroom Fight Camp, stopping Welshman Gavin Gwynne in round six.

Tennyson didn’t have to go looking for the rangy Valleys fighter, with the action being toe-to-toe throughout.

Indeed, Gwynne was impressing many in what was, until the sixth, a close fight.

However, a booming right hand from Tennyson put down Gwynne and he would finish the job on the ropes a few seconds later.

Watch back the stoppage below:

🇬🇧👑AND THE NEW! 🇬🇧👑@JamesT931 becomes the new British Lightweight champion after stopping Gavin Gwynne in the 6th round! #FightCamp pic.twitter.com/Zi1py5eB2m — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 1, 2020