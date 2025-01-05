WINNERS: The 2024 Irish-Boxing.com Awards

The people have spoken.

Thousands of votes have been cast and we now have our winners of the Irish-Boxing.com Awards for 2024.

Across ten categories and fourty-eight nominees, the best of Irish boxing are recognised following a brilliant 12 months.

So, without further ado….

The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year – Anto Cacace

The Belfast super-featherweight world champion takes top prize with 51% of the vote, with last year’s winner Katie Taylor in second with 17%.

Amateur Boxer of the Year – Kellie Harrington

A category in which we could only really have one nominee and winner – the unrivalled Kellie Harrington who stormed to a SECOND Olympic gold at the Games in Paris during the Summer

The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year – Paul Loonam

The Offaly bantamweight made the perfect start to pro life with four classy wins to take this crown with 45% of the vote ahead of Joe Ward (19%) and Steven Cairns (18%)

The Kevin Sheehy Young Amateur of the Year – Ava Henry

In the most-voted on category, the Dublin light-welter took top prize with 29% over Adam Olaniyan and Siofra Lawless who both polled 17%.

The John Duddy Fight of the Year – Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2

The Texas classic was a runaway winner with over half (60%) of the vote. Stevie McKenna v Joe Laws and Lewis Crocker v Conah Walker were second and third respectively with 13% and 12%.

Domestic Fight of the Year – Dave Ryan v Tony McGlynn

The light welterweight war at the Warehouse came in top with 42% ahead of Emmet Brennan v Kevin Cronin (26%) and Ruadhan Farrell v Connor Kerr 1 (19%).

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year – Anto Cacace (v Joe Cordina)

The magical night in May was the clearest winner of all with 63% of the vote while Senan Kelly and Sean McComb both polled 14%.

The Andy Lee KO of the Year – James McGivern (v Rashid Omar)

McGivern’s highlight-reel KO was the clear and obvious winner with 58% while Pierce O’Leary’s latest finish came in with 20% and Lewis Crocker v Felix third with 10%.

The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year – Mickey Hawkins Snr

The HTBC supremo led Anto Cacace to the promised land and deservedly takes top honours here with 42% ahead of Paschal Collins with 29% and Andy Lee with 18%.

The Harrison Jameson Pro Debut of the Year – Dean Walsh

With 37% of the vote, the Wexford star gets the nod for his quickfire debut. Matty Boreland (29%) and Brandon McCarthy (21%) make up the podium.

Thanks to everyone for voting and congratulations again to all the winners!

