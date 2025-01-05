AmateurFeaturesHeadline NewsLatestPro News

WINNERS: The 2024 Irish-Boxing.com Awards

The people have spoken.

Thousands of votes have been cast and we now have our winners of the Irish-Boxing.com Awards for 2024.

Across ten categories and fourty-eight nominees, the best of Irish boxing are recognised following a brilliant 12 months.

So, without further ado….

The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the YearAnto Cacace
The Belfast super-featherweight world champion takes top prize with 51% of the vote, with last year’s winner Katie Taylor in second with 17%.

Amateur Boxer of the YearKellie Harrington
A category in which we could only really have one nominee and winner – the unrivalled Kellie Harrington who stormed to a SECOND Olympic gold at the Games in Paris during the Summer

The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the YearPaul Loonam
The Offaly bantamweight made the perfect start to pro life with four classy wins to take this crown with 45% of the vote ahead of Joe Ward (19%) and Steven Cairns (18%)

The Kevin Sheehy Young Amateur of the YearAva Henry
In the most-voted on category, the Dublin light-welter took top prize with 29% over Adam Olaniyan and Siofra Lawless who both polled 17%.

The John Duddy Fight of the Year – Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2
The Texas classic was a runaway winner with over half (60%) of the vote. Stevie McKenna v Joe Laws and Lewis Crocker v Conah Walker were second and third respectively with 13% and 12%.

Domestic Fight of the YearDave Ryan v Tony McGlynn
The light welterweight war at the Warehouse came in top with 42% ahead of Emmet Brennan v Kevin Cronin (26%) and Ruadhan Farrell v Connor Kerr 1 (19%).

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the YearAnto Cacace (v Joe Cordina)
The magical night in May was the clearest winner of all with 63% of the vote while Senan Kelly and Sean McComb both polled 14%.

The Andy Lee KO of the YearJames McGivern (v Rashid Omar)
McGivern’s highlight-reel KO was the clear and obvious winner with 58% while Pierce O’Leary’s latest finish came in with 20% and Lewis Crocker v Felix third with 10%.

The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the YearMickey Hawkins Snr
The HTBC supremo led Anto Cacace to the promised land and deservedly takes top honours here with 42% ahead of Paschal Collins with 29% and Andy Lee with 18%.

The Harrison Jameson Pro Debut of the Year – Dean Walsh
With 37% of the vote, the Wexford star gets the nod for his quickfire debut. Matty Boreland (29%) and Brandon McCarthy (21%) make up the podium.

Thanks to everyone for voting and congratulations again to all the winners!

