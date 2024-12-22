One in a Million- Colm Murphy Hopes One Special Person Tunes in to Watch him Box on BBC

Colm Murphy could box in front of an audience of millions as he tops BBC’s first live boxing event since the days of Audley Harrison in the early 2000s.

However, there is one special person in particular, the Belfast prospect is excited to impress.

The MHD fighter’s London-based Grandmother hasn’t seen any of his early career success and will now be able to watch him box on the box.

Murphy will defend his title against Kasimu Hamad Haji at the Ulster Hall on Saturday, 1 February live across BBC Sport. The venue is always a big one for Belfast fighters and the platform is potentially career-changing, yet they are made more special for ‘Posh Boy’ for more personal reasons.

“It’s really is special, my grandad used to come here [to the Ulster Hall] a lot,” he said.

“He’s not here now to see me fight but I know that he’s somewhere, very proud.

“My granny over in London has never seen me fight but hopefully she’ll now have a chance to watch,” he adds before sharing he started camp early.

“I’m fully in camp now. There might be a wee break on Christmas day but on boxing day you can guarantee I’ll be in the gym training hard,” said Murphy, who defeated Erick Omar Lopez in November.

In the co-main event, John Cooney will put his Celtic super-featherweight belt on the line against Welshman Nathan Howells.

The ‘Nations Fight Night’ card will feature former European cruiserweight champion Tommy McCarthy with Jack O’Neill, Charles McDonagh, Teo Alin and Kate Radomska also in action.

Photo Credit Mark Mead