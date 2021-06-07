Headline News News Pro News 

Katie Taylor to get ‘Top Tier Superstar’ treatment

Jonny Stapleton , ,

DAZN will treat Katie Taylor [19(6)-0] as ‘top tier superstar’ after securing the UK and Irish rights to her fights.

The streaming service with massive boxing ambitions improved their deal with Matchroom Boxing last week having obtained the UK and Irish rights to the promotional outfit’s shows.

And it turns out Katie Taylor was a major draw when trashing out the deal.

Executive Vice President of DAZN, Joseph Markowski revealed as much when talking to the Irish press last week and also suggested they have big plans for the Irish sensation.

“We are working with big names in sport around the world and there is no bigger name in women’s boxing than Katie Taylor. I cannot wait to see what Katie Taylor can do for us,” said the American.

It’s another notch in trailblazers belt, as she joins Canelo Alvarez as one of the streaming services major names – and while she may not have a contract on par with the Mexicans, the groundbreaking star will be well rewarded assures Hearn.

“Katie would absolutely strangle me if I talked about the financials,” Hearn told the media conference call.

“She is absolutely a top-top tier priority for our company in terms of making sure that she receives what she deserves because she is an absolute superstar and DAZN feels that way as well,” he adds before reflecting on a deal, that also has ramifications for Tommy McCarthy and James Tennyson, in more general term.

“The strategy for Matchroom Boxing is to be the absolute global powerhouse of boxing and the strategy for DAZN is to be the unrivalled home of global boxing.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Final additions made to Celtic Clash 5 bill

Joe O'Neill

The Irish-Boxing.com Awards – ‘The Micky Ward Round of the Year’

Joe O'Neill

Tommy McCarthy hopes to impress as he boxes in his backyard

irishboxing