Excited Carl Frampton tells Frank Warren what should be next for Caoimhin Agyarko

Frank Warren should give Caoimhin Agyarko a massive Belfast platform advises Carl Frampton.

‘The Jackal’ believes Warren has a star of the future on his hands and is backing the Irish middleweight to be a success.

The recenlty retired Irish fight legend feels ‘Black Thunder’ has all the attributes to make it to the top including marketablity.

The former two-weight world champion, who carried the Irish boxing main man torch for a decade, argues Agyarko is a ready-made star with bill topping capabilities – and more importantly a headline act with direct access to some of the best fans in the world.

Frampton suggests it’s time Agyarko was brought home and built in his own city.

“An amazing performance from Caoimhin, what’s not to like about the kid?” Frampton said when working as a pundit for BT Sport on Saturday, the night Agyarko beat Mexican Ernesto Olvera into submission.

“This kid has got the world at his feet.”

–@caoimhinagyarko could have some huge nights ahead in Belfast. @RealCFrampton is very impressed with him 👏 pic.twitter.com/wI8hxJbqvy — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) June 6, 2021

“Even in that interview he spoke very, very well, he’s good looking, he can fight, he’s very exciting, he is from Belfast and we all know about the support Belfast fighters can generate. This kid has got the world at his feet. Now what Frank Warren should do is bring him back to Belfast and start promoting him in his hometown. I think the world’s his oyster.”

Warren, who also works with brothers-in-law Edward Donovan and Jason Harty and beat Top Rank to the signing of Willo Hayden, has no real history of building a name in Belfast or Ireland for that matter. He has promoted some big shows here in the past including bringing Frampton to the Windsor Park but that was a risk free move with a confirmed ticket seller.

The veteran fight maker looks likely to be involved in the Feile Fight Night to be topped by Michael Conlan on August 7th, which would be an ideal platform for Agyarko to impress local fans on.