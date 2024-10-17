‘They Know the Risk Involved’ – Avoided Joe Ward Ready to Back World Best into a Corner

Joe Ward believes he may have to force the light-heavyweight big hitters into a corner.

One of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateur boxers is keen to bring his pro career to the levels of his vest-wearing journey and wants to prove he is as capable of the world-level he enjoyed in the amateurs in the paid ranks.

However, securing an opportunity to prove as much is proving a problem. The 30-year-old, who has yet to pass the 15-fight mark, says he is ready for any of the top British names or even the world-ranked light heavyweights, although he has struggled to find a top-level dance partner.

The multi-time European and World Championship medal winner suggests the fact, that those names are aware of his talent and how dangerous he is means they won’t fight willingly or without massive financial incentives.

So as a result, the Moate man plans to force their hand.

He told Irish-boxing.com as much at the final press conference for Friday’s All of the Lights fight night.

“I know what I bring to the table and I know what I can deliver,” he said.

“Maybe the risk and reward, they’re weighing that up and that’s probably the reason why they’re not taking it or not jumping at it. I just have to back them into a corner and give them no other choice than to take the fight.

“I feel like I’m ahead of these guys and I feel like I’m a better fighter all around and I feel like when I give him the opportunity I can showcase that. I would fight any of these names or anyone in the Top 15 in the world next.”

Ward returns to the Stadium, a venue he is unbeaten and won 15 Irish titles in, to fight Dmytro Fedas on Friday.

Discussing that fight he says: “I expect a good test. I expect a really tough and durable opponent. I plan to stick to my game plan and look good. I want to give the fans something to cheer about and something to be entertained by,” he adds before reverting back to the possibility of big fights.

“It’s all about the stepping stone. I’m not going to overlook this fight but it’s all about the bigger picture and I believe that I’m very close to big fights.”