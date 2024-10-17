Re – Joyce – Patsy Joyce Swaps European U22 Bronze for Silver [At Least]
Patsy Joyce survived a point deduction and a later aggressive push from his opponent to become a European silver medalist on Thursday.
The 19-year-old progressed to the European U22 final in the 54kg class after a testing semi in Sofia.
Dymtro Kolisnichenko didn’t quite test the skill or chin of the young Irish prospect, rather he asked questions of the stylist’s temperament with an aggressive approach.
They were questions the Olympic Mullinga southpaw had the answers in the main, although a point deduction in the second made the final stanza a bit nervy.
However, Joyce showed maturity kept his composure and boxed his way into a gold medal bout. The bout was scored level but Joyce progressed after a judges vote. The West Meath man will now look to become European champion on Saturday.
The win means Ireland have at least four representatives on finals day with Joyce joining Louis Rooney, Lisa O’Rourke joining Carleigh Irving in winning silver.
Bobbi Flood and Martin McDonagh all look to upgrade over the next few hours.
Robyn Kelly will have to settle for bronze. The Ballynacargy Boxer battled bravely in her semi-final but lost out to the very talented Paris Olympian and reigning European champion in Serbia’s Sara Cirkovic. Similarly, Clepson dos Santos exited at the quarter-final stage suffering defeat to Armenia’s Rudolf Garboyan.
Team Ireland
48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club
54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club
63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club
75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club
48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC
54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar
57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club
67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club
75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club
Support Staff
Team Manager: Sean Crowley
Head Coach: Eoin Puck
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia