Re – Joyce – Patsy Joyce Swaps European U22 Bronze for Silver [At Least]

Patsy Joyce survived a point deduction and a later aggressive push from his opponent to become a European silver medalist on Thursday.

The 19-year-old progressed to the European U22 final in the 54kg class after a testing semi in Sofia.

Dymtro Kolisnichenko didn’t quite test the skill or chin of the young Irish prospect, rather he asked questions of the stylist’s temperament with an aggressive approach.

They were questions the Olympic Mullinga southpaw had the answers in the main, although a point deduction in the second made the final stanza a bit nervy.

However, Joyce showed maturity kept his composure and boxed his way into a gold medal bout. The bout was scored level but Joyce progressed after a judges vote. The West Meath man will now look to become European champion on Saturday.

The win means Ireland have at least four representatives on finals day with Joyce joining Louis Rooney, Lisa O’Rourke joining Carleigh Irving in winning silver.

Bobbi Flood and Martin McDonagh all look to upgrade over the next few hours.

Robyn Kelly will have to settle for bronze. The Ballynacargy Boxer battled bravely in her semi-final but lost out to the very talented Paris Olympian and reigning European champion in Serbia’s Sara Cirkovic. Similarly, Clepson dos Santos exited at the quarter-final stage suffering defeat to Armenia’s Rudolf Garboyan.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia