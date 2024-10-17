‘Belt to Ass’ – Jason Harty foe Quanderis Arnold Promises PAIN

Quanderis Arnold did his best Clubber Lang impression at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Just like the famous fight character played by Mr T in Rocky III, the undefeated American predicts ‘Pain’ for his opponent come Friday night.

The South Carolina native heads to the South Circular road where he is promising to put in on Limerick’s Jason Harty on the All of the Lights card.

The American says it will be a BTA [belt to ass] moment for the fighter who won an Elite title as a 19-year-old as he is promising a ‘whooping’

Arnold, who has teamed up with Elite and thus is the defacto home fighter, is also promising to steal the show and give Irish fans a glimpse of a future world champion.

WATCH IRISH-BOXING.COM’s INTERVIEW WITH ARNOLD BELOW: