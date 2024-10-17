Apprenticeship Over -Liam Walsh Ready to Test Domestic Waters

Liam Walsh faces the final exam in his Apprenticeship on Friday night.

Having turned over as a teen Walsh has moved forward at a steady pace.

Coach Tony Davitt and his promoter and father Barry Walsh were team happy for him to learn on the job away from potential domestic action.

However, he suggests come Friday the learning will be done and he will be allowed off the leash.

If the 21-year-old manages to defeat Bela Istvan Orban, a fighter he believes has the potential to test him, over six at the National Stadium the Kerry fighter will survey the domestic landscape.

‘The Kingdom Kid’ is confident his title wish will be granted.

“We are going to look for a step up,” he tells Irish-boxing.com looking forward.

“Hopefully I can get what I’ve been asking for. I didn’t want to rush into domestics and then get stuck there. We took our time I’m only 21, but it’s coming around the corner now and I’m looking forward to it.”

While he will explore domestic options Walsh will maintain his nice guy approach. The Kerry man won’t be name-dropping i a bid to stir things up – but assures you don’t need bad blood for a good fight.

“I won’t be calling any names out but I know everyone in there. I’ve been sparring with the boys, so I do know them and they know me as well. It won’t be like a grudge match or anything we all have big respect for each other. They’ll still be good fights, styles make the fights.”