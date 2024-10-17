Brotherly Glove – McKenna Brothers Give Walsh Brothers Invaluble Rounds and Advice

Paddy Walsh says both he and his brother Liam got more out of the McKenna brothers than just rounds.

‘Pretty Boy’ and his younger sibling both fight at the National Stadium this Friday and prepared for their respective challenges by sparring with fellow fighting siblings Aaron McKenna and Stevie McKenna.

The Elite Promotions boxer claims the work both got was extremely valuable but tips and advice received after proved more helpful.

Walsh, who sparred with Stevie McKenna says the well-traveled Hennessy Sports mentored brothers gave advice he feels has improved his game greatly ahead of his fight with the always-game Reynaldo Cajina on the All of the Lights card at the National stadium.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: