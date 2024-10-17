‘Baby Steps’ – Cian Reddy Happy to be Heading in the Right Direction

Cian Reddy is content with taking baby steps once he is moving forward.

The Port Laoise native fights for just the second time as a pro when he makes a return to his old amateur haunt, the National Stadium on Friday night.

The IBG boxer takes on experienced away campaigner Richard Helm on the All of the Lights card and goes into the bout with a simple target of showing improvements.

The 23-year-old knows victory is paramount but hopes to show some of the learnings he took from camp which included spars with Gary Cully into the clash.

The Laois man is happy for that to remain the case for the foreseeable future, content to learn on the job.

Reddy also discussed the brilliant atmosphere for his debut away from home, the support coming on Friday, as well as talking TJ Doheny and Port Laoise.

Watch Full Interview Below: