‘School Him’ – Jason Harty Fired Up by American Opponent’s Big Talk

Jason Harty is fired up by his opponent’s firey pre-fight approach.

The undefeated former underage International shares the ring with Quanderis Arnold on Friday night’s All of the Lights show.

The undefeated American has been vocal in the build-up and was promising pain at Wednesday’s press conference.

Harty, who will fight out of the away corner considering Arnold is signed to Elite, initially laughed off the bravado.

However, Edward and Paddy Donovan’s brother-in-law and the antithesis of pre fight drama, Harty does admit he can use the approach to motivate himself.

‘Hardhitter’ also revealed he’s excited by the prospect of being in a bout of note and a fight where he’ll have to produce his best to win.

Watch Interview Below: