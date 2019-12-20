WATCH – Katie Taylor keeps her promise and spars Late Late Toy Show star

Katie Taylor kept the promise she made to young Ella Thompson on the Late Late Toy Show.

The Olympic gold medallist and two-weight world champion surprised the 11-year-old on the Late Late Toy Show a few weeks ago.

The young talent boxes for Dunboyne BC, as well as training in Steve O’Rourke’s Gym in Dublin, and was a part of the most-watched telecast of the year.

The Meath youngster put host Ryan Tubridy through his paces before getting a surprise from a very special guest. Taylor, Thompson’s hero, would emerge from backstage, bringing the talented kid to tears.

The Matchroom star gifted Thompson the gloves she wore versus Christina Linardatou as well as offering a day of training together.

That day came yesterday as Taylor put Thompson through her paces and even sparred the young prospect.

The Bray native posted a clip of the two training together and urged everyone to ‘remember the name’.

Taylor has often claimed the thing that makes her proudest is the number of females that populate boxing gyms these days.

When the undisputed lightweight world champion first started out she had to pretend to be a boy to get a fight. She has since inspired massive changes in the female boxing both here and around the world.

After he appearance on the Late Late Toy Show she wrote:: “What is legacy if girls like Ella don’t go on to exceed everything I’ve done. Great to meet a future star!”

Taylor is home in Ireland with a rest remit ahead of what promises to be a sensational 2020. However, she has been traveling the country giving back as well as presumably enjoying some family time.

The Brian Peters managed fighter will most likely return to her American training base in the New Year and should fight in March or April with Amanda Sertano the most likely next foe.

